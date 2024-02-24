Telangana Govt will revive Nizam Sugar Factory: Sridhar Babu

Stating that the government was in discussion with experts to revive the factory, Sridhar Babu urged the farmers to cooperate with the government in reviving the factory.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 06:43 PM

File Photo

Nizamabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State government was committed to the revival of the Nizam Sugar Factory.

Sridhar Babu, who is heading the committee constituted to look into the possibility to revive the Nizam Sugar Factory, along with committee members visited the Nizam Sugar Factory in Sakkar Nagar, Bodhan town on Saturday.

Also Read Govt to come up with new industrial policy soon: Sridhar Babu

The government was determined to reopen the factory and soon steps would be taken in that direction, he said, adding that measures would be taken to put the factory back on the path of development. “We will revive the factory for the sake of farmers and workers,”he said.

Stating that the government was in discussion with experts to revive the factory, Sridhar Babu urged the farmers to cooperate with the government in reviving the factory.

Earlier, the Minister and the committee members inspected the machinery, distillery unit and other equipment in the factory and inquired about the details of the factory from the local officials and leaders. They discussed with the authorities about the steps to be taken to restore the factory which was declared closed in 2015.

The committee members also interacted with the farmers and tried to know about their difficulties. The farmers expressed happiness over the government’s decision to reopen the factory and informed the committee that they were ready to cultivate sugarcane if the factory was restored.

The State government would shortly introduce a new Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy with a special emphasis on integrating the growth of social entrepreneurship, he said.