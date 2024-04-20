MLRIT inaugurates state-of-the-art NDT and Welding Laboratory

The welding lab, outfitted with cutting-edge welding machines and tools, offers students a platform to master various welding processes, including shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and tungsten inert gas welding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad A state-of-the-art Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Welding laboratory was inaugurated on Saturday at MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT).

Established in collaboration with Synergem, the NDT lab is equipped with advanced testing methodologies such as ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, magnetic particle inspection, and liquid penetrant testing, providing students with hands-on experience in detecting flaws and assessing material integrity.

After inaugurating the new facility, G. A. Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL / DRDO ) and Manoj Gatty, Director GEECY Apave Pvt. Ltd emphasized the importance of hands-on training and research and underscored the significance of NDT techniques and welding technologies in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and manufacturing, applauding MLRIT’s initiative in establishing dedicated laboratories to impart specialized skills to its students.

On the occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, founder Secretary MLRIT and Malkajgiri MLA said that the facility will also help the student community to achieve placements in core companies.

e mentioned that MLRIT is committed to provide ample amount of opportunities to the students across the globe. Senior scientists from DRDL/DRDO, faculty from MLRIT and engineering students were at the inaugural.