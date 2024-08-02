Hyderabad: MLRIT receives semi-humanoid robot from AIRA

The MLR Institute of Technology becomes the first institution in the country to receive a semi-humanoid robot during a robotics skill launch event organised by the All India Robotics Association (AIRA) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) at T-Hub here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 08:37 PM

MLR Group of Institutions director Marri Shreya Reddy received the robot on behalf of the institution.

In a press statement, the MLRIT claimed that it has become the first institution in the country to receive a government subsidy of Rs.6.5 lakh for a semi-humanoid robot from the AIRA.

BRS MLA and MLRIT secretary Marri Rajasekhar Reddy lauded the AIML department for spearheading the robotics initiative. He also praised AIRA’s ambitious goal of building one million robots by 2030.

MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy and Principal K Srinivas Rao appreciated AIML department for taking the initiative to enhance robotics through AI at the institute.