Hyderabad: MMTS services cancelled on Mon,Tue and Wed

South Central Railway requested citizens to note the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, several MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 13, 14 and 15 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).

The cancelled services were between Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma, Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma – Hyderabad.

