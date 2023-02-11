Hyderabad: MMTS services cancelled on Mon,Tue and Wed

South Central Railway requested citizens to note the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience
Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, several MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 13, 14 and 15 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).
The cancelled services were between Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma, Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma – Hyderabad.
South Central Railway requested citizens to note the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.