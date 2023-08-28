Hyderabad: Mokila layout e-auction continues to attracts investors

10:48 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: The auction of Mokila residential plots being taken-up by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) continues to evoke positive response from investors. The fourth day of the e-auctioning of 60 open plots in Mokila phase-II on Monday generated total revenue of Rs 105.16 crore.

Overall, the four-day auction of nearly 178 plots at Mokila phase-II residential plots generated revenue of Rs 492.27 crore. The first day generated revenue of Rs 122.42 crore, second day Rs 131.72 crore and third day Rs 132.974 crore revenue was generated through the e-auctioning process.

Of the total 300 open plots that are put up for e-auctioning, the remaining 120 plots at 60 plots per day will be auctioned on August 28 and 29 in two sessions. The Phase-II plots that were put up for auctions ranged from a minimum of 300 sq.yds to a maximum of 500 sq.yds.

The HMDA has proposed a Residential Layout in an area of 165 acres with a total plots of 1321 of which 300 plots are now proposed for auction in Phase II of different sizes suitable for all sectors.