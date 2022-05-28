Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road accident at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: Carelessly opening the door of a car by its driver resulted in the death of a man who was riding a bike, at Narsingi on Saturday.

According to the police, P.Veeraswamy (44), a mason from Bandlaguda Jagir was proceeding on a bike from his house to a construction site in Aziz Nagar. When he reached APPA junction on the Kali Mandir-Aziz Nagar route, the driver of a car parked on the roadside negligently opened the vehicle door.

Police said Veeraswamy who missed to notice it, collided with the car door and fell on the road. He was run over by a bus coming from behind.

The victim was a native of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. The Narsingi police booked a case of negligence causing death and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .