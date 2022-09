Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road accident in Shamirpet

Hyderabad: One motorist died after an unknown vehicle hit the riding bike at Kattamaisamma area in Shamirpet on the city outskirts on Tuesday late night.

The victim, identified as Raju, a daily wage worker from Lalgadi Malakpet, was returning home after work when the incident occurred.

The Shamirpet police are investigating.