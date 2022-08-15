Video: Man collapses, dies while giving Independence Day speech in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:52 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old man named Uppala Suresh collapsed and died while giving an Independence Day speech at Laxmi Villas in Kapra on Monday.

Uppala Suresh, who used to manage a pharmaceutical agency in Bagh Amberpet, was holding a mike and addressing the people who participated in the Independence day, when he reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

He is survived by his wife Karuna, a daughter and son. Suresh had collapsed even as his father Yadagiri was watching. Senior writer Mallam Ramesh expressed his condolences following the death of Suresh.