Hyderabad: Motorist removes clothes after being caught during drunk driving check

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:50 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

( Representational Image) The police caught him and an argument ensued between the police and the man.

Hyderabad: The Malakpet traffic police were in for a shock when an inebriated motorist removed his clothes after being caught during drunk driving checking on Friday night.

A team of the Malakpet police were conducting checking on the Malakpet– Dilsukhnagar road when they spotted a biker trying to escape the check.

The police caught him and an argument ensued between the police and the man. In a few seconds the man removed his clothes and shouted at the police to arrest him.

The police informed the law and order cops who rushed to the spot. After much persuasion the man finally wore the clothes. He alleged the traffic police had abused him and that angered him.

Later the family members were informed and the man handed over to the family. The police seized the vehicle.A case is booked.