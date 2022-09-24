Hyderabad: Doctor injured in road accident earlier at Malakpet dies undergoing treatment

Hyderabad: A doctor who was injured in a road accident at Malakpet on Tuesday night, died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Dr Sravani, a resident of Hasthinapuram in the city outskirts was on way to Malakpet on bike taxi. Venkataiah was riding the bike and Sravani was pillion riding.

A car hit the bike at Malakpet and Venkataiah and Sravani fell on the road and sustained injuries. She was shifted to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment today.

The car driver had escaped after allegedly causing accident. With the help of surveillance camera footage, the police tracked down the car and identified the driver as a resident of Malakpet. He was arrested.