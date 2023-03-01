Hyderabad: Moving truck catches fire at Uppal

08:27 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

The truck which was proceeding from Ghatkesar towards Uppal cross-road suddenly caught fire when it reached near metro pillar no.891

Hyderabad: A moving truck carrying waste paper load caught fire at Uppal junction on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The truck which was proceeding from Ghatkesar towards Uppal cross-road suddenly caught fire when it reached near metro pillar no.891.

According to the police, the alert driver and cleaner who noticed the fire immediately stopped the vehicle and got down to save themselves. A short circuit in the driver’s cabin is suspected to have led to the fire.

On receiving information, the Uppal police along with the fire department officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire within an hour.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy route which was cleared by the traffic police.