Two workers killed in reactor blast in Hyderabad

Two workers died after a chemical reactor blast in Aurore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited first unit located in the fourth phase of the Jeedimetla Industrial Area

07:48 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Two workers died after a chemical reactor exploded in Aurore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited first unit located in the fourth phase of the Jeedimetla Industrial Area here on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Ravinder Reddy (25) and Kumar (24), both residents of Shapurnagar and Jeedimetla.

The mishap occurred around 12 noon when there were around 30 workers in the company and five of them were working in the reactor section of the chemical laboratory. The police suspect the explosion occurred due to excess pressure being built up in the reactor used to manufacture drugs. Due to the impact, a portion of the roof and wall was damaged.

Ravinder Reddy and Kumar suffered serious burns, and the co-workers who noticed them immediately rushed to their rescue and alerted the management. However, the duo had died on the spot.

The company authorities alerted the Fire department and police, who reached the spot and brought then fire under control. Few other workers who suffered bruises and suffocation were given first-aid.

The Jeedimetla police booked a case for negligence causing death against the management of the company and are investigating. “We suspect that excess pressure was built up in the reactor. More details will be known after further investigation,” the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.