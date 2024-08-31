Hyderabad: Multiple restaurants in Sainikpuri face action over food safety violations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: The food safety wing conducted inspections at multiple eateries at Sainikpuri in the city on Friday, identifying several violations.

At The Joint Al Mandi, the FSSAI license was not displayed, and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were missing. Inspectors found broken kitchen tiles, unlabelled food in refrigerators, and handlers without gloves. Expired food items, including rice flour, masala powder, and synthetic vinegar, were discarded, along with synthetic food colors suspected of use in non-vegetarian dishes.

Reliance Restaurant and Bar lacked pest control records and medical fitness certificates. Drains were open and stagnant, dust bins uncovered, and windows lacked insect-proof screens. Synthetic food colors were found and discarded. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.

Rasa Foods was cited for not having a water analysis report for RO water, uncovered dust bins, and an unhygienic storeroom. Expired peeled baby corn was found and discarded.

The task force team has taken necessary actions following these inspections.