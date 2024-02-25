Hyderabad: Mumbai man arrested in cyber fraud scheme, police seize cash and electronics

Mohammed Soheib Bablu Khan, a resident of Mumbai, had provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters who were cheating the public on the pretext of work from home job.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime police arrested a man who had provided bank accounts to cyber fraudsters and colluded with them in cheating victims.

“The fraudsters paid an amount of Rs. 1 lakh to Soheib for each account he provided to them. The fraudsters provided the account details to victims and asked them to transfer money into it and later duped them,” said the Hyderabad cybercrime officials.

The police seized Rs. 5 lakh in cash, 37 cheque books, 11 passbooks, SIM cards, mobile phones and a laptop from him.