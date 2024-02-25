Cybercrime Crackdown: Hyderabad duo nabbed for part-time job fraud

The arrested persons, Johny J and M Samuel, contacted the victims through Telegram app on pretext of part-time job and offered the task to ‘like and subscribe’ links that they shared with them.

25 February 2024

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in cheating on pretext of part-time job and investment in online business were arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Sunday.

“Initially, the gang gave simple task and paid the victims. They also sought small investments from the victims as well and credited the profit on the investments to the accounts of the victims. Later the fraudsters conned them into transferring huge amounts assuring of high profits and duped them,” said Joint CP (Crimes) AV Ranganath.

A victim who lost Rs. 49 lakh to the gang had approached the police who registered a case and arrested the two persons.