Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk to regain its lost glory

As part of the restoration project, a complex with dedicated zones for meat and poultry related businesses with purpose-built shops and required infrastructure is to come up in place of the crumbling market

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Artistic impression of the Murgi Chowk.

Hyderabad: One can’t delve into the hoary past of the once-walled city of Hyderabad without bumping into a mention of the popular Murgi Chowk.

Hit by decades of administrative apathy, the Murgi Chowk, located close to iconic Charminar has been languishing in neglect and ending up in a dilapidated condition. Now, an initiative by the administration is on to revive the lost glory of the market which is also popular as Mahbub Chowk.

As part of the restoration project, a complex with dedicated zones for meat and poultry related businesses with purpose-built shops and required infrastructure is to come up in place of the crumbling market. The new shops are planned with dedicated access from the approach road and covered aesthetically designed walkways for the pedestrians.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday stressed that the works taken up at the Murgi Chowk will retain the same architectural design elements.

On Twitter, he was responding to a tweet posted by People of Hyderabad who tagged a visual of demolishing works and said, “visuals for demolishment of 125 year old Mehboob Chowk. can anyone explain it will be repaired or reconstructed or some other plans ??”

Presenting the artistic impressions of the restoration, Arvind Kumar tweeted, “Murgi Chowk, in its present condition was dilapidated & uninhabitable. The new Murgi Chowk will’ve the same architectural design elements & once done, will be a major tourist attraction. We’ve followed the due process incl public notification & intimation.”

