Old Jail Khana in Secunderabad all set to regain its lost glory

Old Jail Khana was declared a heritage structure in 2006 during Secunderabad’s 200th-year celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Old Jail Khana at Monda Market (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Old Jail Khana in Secunderabad is all set to regain its past glory with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department deciding to restore it. According to the officials, the restoration works would be taken up preserving the historical significance of this heritage building.

The Old Jail Khana, built using monolithic granites and limestone was built in 1826 and used by the British rulers to imprison those participating in freedom movement. Later, this building was turned into a commercial complex and handed over to the Urban Local Body (ULB) by the then, Andhra Pradesh government.

The Old Jail Khana was declared a heritage structure in 2006 during Secunderabad’s 200th-year celebrations. Presently, around 62 shops operate from this building including the ones selling handloom dresses, school uniforms and home furnishing products like curtains, bed sheets, pillows etc.

The shop owners and members of the Old Jail Khana Tenants Association expressed happiness at the government’s decision to restore the building.

The Old Jail Khana is structurally fit and it just needs some touch-ups, said Srinivas Malathker, General Secretary of the Old Jail Khana Tenants Association. “I urge the government to enhance its beauty by taking up the required work,” he said.

M Sundeep from Bangalore Dresses Uniform Store, a shop in the Jail Khana building, said he and his family are emotionally attached to the place. “Our family has been running business from here for long decades. If the building gets a new lease of life, we will be very happy,” he said.

The vendors urge the government to take up the restoration here without inconvenience to them. Sundeep pointed out that Bansilalpet stepwell and Moazzam Jahi Market were restored while ensuring the vendors there do not face any inconvenience.