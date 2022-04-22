Hyderabad: Music director blackmailed with morphed video

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:32 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A young music director, who got friendly with a stranger on Facebook, has now approached the police, saying he got a nude video call from the woman, after which strangers threatened and extorted money from him using morphed videos.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Jubilee Hills, had become friends with an unknown person posing as a woman on Facebook last October and they both started chatting. The victim shared his mobile phone number with her, after which he received a nude video call on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified woman.

From then on, according to the police, the musician was being harassed and threatened using his morphed videos with the fraudsters extorting money from him. Based on a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police have booked a case and are investigating.

Youngster extorted using morphed video

In another similar incident, a youngster lodged a complaint with the SR Nagar police alleging that unidentified persons used his morphed videos and extorted money.

The 29-year-old complainant from Yellareddyguda received a video call from an unknown number on WhatsApp on Tuesday and he answered it. The call continued for a few minutes and got disconnected.

Sometime later, he received an obscene video allegedly with his morphed face with a demand to give money, failing which the video would be shared to his family and friends.

Fearing consequences, he transferred nearly Rs.50,000 online to a mobile number. As the demand continued, he approached the police. The case is being investigated.

