Hyderabad: Musical night at Moazzam Jahi Market on March 7

By | Published: 9:37 pm 9:51 pm

Hyderabad: Music enthusiasts have a treat to look forward to as the Government of Telangana and GHMC collaborate with Surmandal, a city-based music organisation, to conduct Guldasta, a musical program at Moazzam Jahi Market on March 7 at 6.30 pm.

A tribute to the late BP Singh, the ex-director of VST Industries, known for his contributions to the spread of art and culture nationwide, this event will feature Vibha Hegde, a talented Hindustani vocalist along with Arnab Bhattacharya on Sarod. Poorva Guru will perform Sufi and Ghazals at the same event.

A 52-year-old organisation, Surmandal featured several top artists of the nation along with giving a platform to budding musicians.

