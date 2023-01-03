Hyderabad: National Handicrafts Fair at Shilparamam from Jan 4-18

The festival is conducted every year with the help and sponsorship of the Ministry of Textiles solely with an objective to promote handloom

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: The ‘National Handicrafts Fair’, held as part of the ‘Sankranthi Sambaralu’, is back at Shilparamam, Madhapur, and will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism & Culture, Sports and Youth Services, Srinivas Goud here on Wednesday (January 4), at 5 pm. The fair will go on till January 18.

The festival is conducted every year with the help and sponsorship of the Ministry of Textiles solely with an objective to promote and encourage the original artisans of handloom, handicrafts and jute sector, the press release said.

The fair is said to showcase the work of 250 artisans displaying a variety of craft items in woodcarving, handicrafts, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, jute products and many more.

Additionally, cultural programmes are set in the evenings to engage the visitors. The mela will be open to visitors from 10.30 am to 8 pm at Shilparamam.