Supplying ‘Made in Telangana’ national flags to 22 States: Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

File Photo

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said distributing ‘Made in Telangana’ national flags to be hoisted on every household on Independence Day was a proud moment.

Apart from Telangana, the national flags produced by weavers in the State were being supplied to 22 other States across the country for the Independence Day celebrations, he said.

Distributing national flags to households at Monnappa Gutta here on Tuesday, the Minister said hoisting the national flag on every household on Independence Day would be a great occasion.

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that tricolours were distributed to each household. As part of 75 years of Indian Independence, the State Government was celebrating “Svathantra Bharata Vajrotsvalu” on a grand note and students and youth should participate in the celebrations in large numbers, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister along with students watched ‘Gandhi’ movie at AVD Cinemas. The struggles and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters should serve as motivation for the present generation to achieve their goals and serve society, he said.

“Mahatma Gandhi achieved freedom for the country through non-violence and it should be followed by all sections to ensure peace and harmony,” said Srinivas Goud.