Hyderabad: Indian Navy Band concert held at Shilparamam

As part of the Navy Week events in Hyderabad, an Indian Navy Band concert was organized for the audience at Shilparamam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:51 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Indian Navy Band at Shilparamam

Hyderabad: As part of the Navy Week events in Hyderabad, an Indian Navy Band concert was organized for the audience at Shilparamam, Madhapur on Sunday.

The Eastern Naval Command Band enthralled the audience with a highly accomplished and diverse repertoire of Indian Classical, Martin, Jazz, Symphonic and popular movie song renditions.

The naval music program was organized in the presence of VSM Navy Hyderabad Station Commander Rear Admiral, Rajasekhar.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar graced the concert. The senior MA&UD official lauded the Indian Navy for risking their lives in the sea bed and helping to protect our country and also explain the uniqueness of Navi Day, according to a press release.