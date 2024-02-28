Hyderabad: Navigation Training School to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: Completing 75 years of glorious service to the nation, the Navigation Training School (NTS) located at Air Force Station Begumpet will celebrate Platinum Jubilee on March 1.

The NTS, also known as ‘TERNS’ is one of the oldest training establishments of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The rich and glorious history of the squadron is a kaleidoscope of military history and military diplomacy of modern day India and filled with tales of fortitude, courage, daring, devotion and professionalism, a press release said.

Navigation Training School, the Alma Mater of the IAF Navigators, was first started in 1946 at Royal Indian Air Force Station (RIAF), Tambaram as Air Navigation School, RIAF. This school was purely for ground subjects and did not have flying element.

Post-Independence, the school moved to No.2 Air Force Academy, Jodhpur and ‘Air Navigation Squadron’ was created. It was here that the first Navigators course of the Indian Air Force commenced its training in March 1949. In 1963, Signallers’ Training element was merged and the unit rechristened as ‘Navigation and Signals School’. In 1967, the Navigation and Signals School (later NTS) moved from Jodhpur to its present location at Air Force Station Begumpet, Secunderabad.

The Platinum Jubilee will mark a celebration of unit’s 75 years of service and dedication to the nation by holding a seminar on March 1 followed by a dazzling air display, Akashganga Para Diving Team and Air Warrior Drill Team on March 2. The event will also have ‘Special Cover Release’ by Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, IAF.