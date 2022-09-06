Hyderabad: Netizen shares video of kids in car boot, Traffic Police issue challan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Appalled by the irresponsible behavior of guardians, a Twitter user shared the video of kids sitting in the boot of a car. Taking swift action, the Cyberabad traffic police issued an e-challan to the vehicle.

On Monday, a Twitterati with the user name ‘Soncho Zara’ posted a video that showed three kids, one girl and two boys sitting in the boot of a car that was moving on the road. The kids were seen playing with a toy while the adults were seated inside the car.

Also Read Hyderabad’s ORR set to turn world class

Sharing the video, “How irresponsible parents they are? Pls take review sir and action (sic),” they wrote, along with tagging the relevant official handles.

Responding to the tweet, Cyberabad Traffic Police verified the car number plate and issued a challan. “Sir, Your information has been verified and E-Challan has been generated. Thanks for joining hands with Cyberabad Traffic Police in improving road safety,” they wrote in reply.

While the video shows the kids having a great time, the question is if it is safe for them to be there. Reacting on the same lines, netizens fumed over the carelessness of the adults in the car.

“Arrest the parents for jepodising the lives of the children. The parents should know better. What kind of lessons are they giving their children. Irresponsible parents will bring up irresponsible children later to be irresp citizens. Ban the parents from driving for 5 years. (sic),” one user wrote.

Watch: