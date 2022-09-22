Hyderabad: New MNJ Cancer Block to be inaugurated on October 15

Published Date - 10:22 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: The state-of-the-art 300-bedded new cancer block at MNJ Cancer Hospital, developed at a cost of nearly Rs 40 crore, will be inaugurated on October 15. The new cancer block will augment the total number of beds to 700 at MNJ Cancer Hospital, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.

The Minister along with senior writer Vijayendra Prasad, senior doctor from US, Dr Addanki Sharath and others visited MNJ Cancer Hospital campus on Thursday to oversee the upcoming new cancer block. Dr Addanki Sharath had come forward to raise funds for maintenance including sanitation, house-keeping facilities and security personnel for the new cancer block for a period of three-years.

Harish Rao thanked Dr Sharath for supporting the new MNJ Block. “Recently, we inaugurated modular theatres at the cancer hospital. Tenders will be called to take-up a robotic surgery operation theatre. We are also hoping to complete the recruitment process of doctors and other health care workers for the new cancer block,” he said.