MBBS seats in Telangana will be increased to 5,000: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana students would not be forced to travel to countries such as Ukraine and Russia to study MBBS, since the MBBS seats in government colleges in Telangana will be increased to over 5,000 in a short time.

Addressing the students and faculty of Siddipet Medical College on Wednesday on the occasion of the annual day celebrations, the Health Minister said that the MBBS seats in government colleges were increased from 840 to 2,840 in eight years post Telangana State formation. Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had a plan in place for setting up Government Medical Colleges in all the 33 districts headquarters, he said the number of seats in government medical colleges will cross 5,000 shortly.

Post Ukraine-Russia war, Harish Rao said thousands of students from India, who were pursuing MBBS in Ukraine and Russian Universities, were forced to stop their studies mid-way. The Health Minister, however, said that the Union government did not support the students who returned to India. Despite Telangana government offering to help them continue their study in Telangana medical colleges, Rao said that the National Medical Council did not approve their proposal. However, he said that there would be no need to travel to other foreign countries in the future as they were going to create enough seats in Telangana.

The Health Minister said that they have added 240 seats in Post graduation this year in different government colleges which include 48 in Siddipet College. The number of PG seats in government medical colleges before Telangana created was just 500. Rao said that the plans were afoot to create additional seats in super speciality too. Saying that no State in the country were having medical colleges in all the district headquarters, Rao said that Telangana would achieve such feat soon. With this, Rao said that they would achieve the twin goals of providing better treatment to poor and creating opportunity to study medicine for students here.