Hyderabad: New Osmania Hospital to be constructed in Goshamahal

A new building for Osmania Hospital will be constructed at the Police Stadium and Police Sports Complex, spread over 32 acres in Goshamahal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 10:43 PM

File photo of Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to construct a new building for Osmania Hospital at the Police Stadium and Police Sports Complex spread over 32 acres in Goshamahal.

The police department has been directed to hand over the land to the Health department. The new hospital building designs should be planned considering the requirements of the next 50 years, he said during an official meeting here. In addition to setting up all departments in the hospital, plans should be made for accommodating the academic blocks and nursing staff hostel on the premises, he said, adding that emphasis should be laid on ensuring better road connectivity on four sides of the hospital.

“Measures will be taken to save the existing Osmania Hospital heritage buildings,” Revanth Reddy said, instructing officials to allot alternate land for the police department in lieu of the land in Goshamahal.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to conduct the Praja Palana programme for 10 days beginning from September 17. This time, the Praja Palana programme is being organized to issue new ration cards and health cards to all eligible persons. Under the new policy, the ration cards will be delinked with health cards and issue the two cards separately. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to collect the details of every family during the 10 day programme. He also directed the officials to be alert in view of increasing cases of seasonal diseases and expressed concern over rising dengue, Chikungunya and other viral fever cases in the State.

“Employees who are negligent towards their duties, especially in protecting public health should be suspended from service,” Revanth Reddy said.