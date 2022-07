Hyderabad: Newborn found dead in water tank

Published Date - 09:54 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: A one-and-a-half-month-old baby girl was found dead in a water tank in Lenin Nagar in Jagadgirigutta on Tuesday.

Police said the girl, yet to be named, was last seen sleeping beside her parents Rajesh and Jyothi, both daily wage workers. When the couple woke up around 5am, the infant was missing. They searched for the child and later found her dead in the water tank in front of their house.

The Jagadgirigutta police are investigating.