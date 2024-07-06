Hyderabad: NIMS Anesthesia Professor ends life in Begumpet

Dr.Prachikar (46), a resident of Bhramanwadi in Begumpet ended her life by administering anesthesia to herself.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 11:03 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An Additional Professor working with the Anesthesia Department of the NIMS in Punjagutta, died by suicide at her house in Begumpet on Friday night.

Police sources said Kaur’s family members found her lying unconscious and immediately shifted her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The Begumpet police are investigating. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known. Officials said all possible angles are being probed.