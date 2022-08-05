Hyderabad: OGH doctors opine Uma Maheshwari death as suicide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Five days after Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s daughter K.Uma Maheswari’s death, the forensic medicine doctors of Osmania General Hospital have medically confirmed it to be a case of suicide on Friday.

In the autopsy report sent to the Jubilee Hills police, the OGH doctors are learnt to have opined that she died by suicide by hanging.

The report further said Uma Maheshwari had a Laryngotracheal separation (Larynx damage) in the throat, which resulted in her death.

The Jubilee Hills police who are investigating said preliminary investigation indicated it to be a suicide case. However, they maintained that the exact reason and cause of death will be known after further investigation. Nothing suspicious was found until now in the death.