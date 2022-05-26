Hyderabad: Office boy arrested for clicking pictures of women in wash room

Representational image

Hyderabad: An office boy of a boutique in the city who secretly clicked photographs of a woman while she was using the washroom and later sent it to her mobile phone, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday.

The woman who previously worked at a boutique located at Road No 92 Banjara Hills received a message on her mobile phone three days ago and on clicking the link noticed her obscene photographs.

“She later came to know that the office boy Mithun Das, a native of West Bengal, who works in the office clicked the photographs without her knowledge and sent it to her mobile phone to harass and blackmail her,” said Banjara Hills sub inspector, T Srikanth Goud.

The police who booked a case and took Das into custody on checking his mobile phone found similar pictures of a few other women.

“He told us that the pictures are of some other women who work in the boutique. Das kept the mobile phone at an advantageous position in the washroom and took videos and converted them into photographs. On a few instances, he took the photographs from an adjoining washroom,” said the sub inspector.

