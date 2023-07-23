Hyderabad: One killed, another injured after hitting parapet wall of Biodiversity flyover

Police are verifying the feed of the closed circuit cameras to ascertain if the bikers lost control over their bike and rammed into the parapet wall or any other vehicle hit the bike

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another man sustained serious injuries when they were flung from the Biodiversity flyover level 2 and landed on level 1 on Sunday evening. The condition of the injured person was stated to be critical.

According to the police, the duo was going on a bike on the Biodiversity flyover level 2 and after hitting the parapet wall they fell on the level 1 flyover. One of them died on the spot while the other person was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the police.

The police are investigating the reasons behind the accident. The police are verifying the feed of the closed circuit cameras to ascertain if the bikers lost control over their bike and rammed into the parapet wall or any other vehicle hit the bike.

