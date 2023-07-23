Hyderabad: Man ends life by throwing himself under moving RTC bus

Bisu Rajab a native of West Bengal, who worked with a private firm, came to Kondapur crossroads in the evening and suddenly flung himself under a moving RTC bus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man ended his life by throwing himself under the rear wheels of a moving RTC bus at Gachibowli on Sunday.

According to the police, Bisu Rajab (40) a native of West Bengal, who worked with a private firm, came to Kondapur crossroads in the evening and suddenly flung himself under a moving RTC bus.

The bus ran over him and the man sustained injuries. On noticing it the local people informed the police about it who rushed to the spot and shifted the man to hospital. While undergoing treatment the man died.

The police are trying to ascertain the reasons that prompted the man to end his life.