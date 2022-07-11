Hyderabad: One killed, another injured in road crash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: One person died and another was injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Gajularamaram in Jagadgirigutta on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as K.Sudhakar, a resident of Gajularamram, while the injured person was Vishnu. According to the police, the two were proceeding from Shapurnagar towards Gajularamaram when the unknown vehicle hit them from behind around 9 am.

“Both of them fell off the bike, and Sudhakar died on the spot,” police said.

The Jagadgirigutta police have booked a case and have taken up investigation. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.