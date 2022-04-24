Hyderabad: One killed in ORR accident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A businessman lost his life while his friend sustained injuries in a road accident reported at Outer Ring Road, Pahadishareef on Saturday night.

S Srinivas Reddy, (35), a native of Andhra Pradesh was going to Shamshabad along with his friend Rama Krishna Reddy, in a car. “Around 1 am, Srinivas Reddy who was driving the car rammed into a lorry ahead of him. The lorry driver applied sudden brakes and before Srinivas Reddy could control the car, it rammed into the lorry,” said Pahadishareef police.

Both the occupants of the car sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh in an ambulance.

While undergoing treatment Srinivas Reddy died in wee hours of Sunday. The family members of the man were informed and they arrived in the city. The condition of Ramakrishna is also critical, doctors told the police.

