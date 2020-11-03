Hyderabad: One more held in SIM swap fraud case

Three persons Sagar Mahato, Kumar, Gourav Singh and Sanjay Agarwal from West Bengal were earlier arrested in October by the police in the case and were remanded

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: One more person, Tamarana Chiranjeevi of Vishakapatnam, was arrested by the Hyderabad City Police in SIM swap fraud case on Monday.

The police said Chiranjeevi provided his bank account details to the fraudsters for a commission. Diwakar Srivasthava, the prime suspect in the SIM swap fraud case transferred around Rs.18 lakh in the bank accounts arranged by Chiranjeevi after withdrawing it fraudulently from the account of one victim who lost around Rs. 35 lakh, said the Hyderabad Cybercrime police.

Three persons Sagar Mahato, Kumar, Gourav Singh and Sanjay Agarwal from West Bengal were earlier arrested in October by the police in the case and were remanded.

The gang sent links to the email account of bank customers in the name of Income Tax refund or any other process refund. “Once the customer clicks on the links provided in the email, then his electronic device which is used will be compromised. The fraudster gains access into their internet banking and transfers the money into the bank accounts arranged by Chiranjeevi and others,” said the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .