Hyderabad, one of the safest cities for women

A woman can book an auto or cab at night and reach her destination without any fear in Hyderabad, many testify

By | Published: 11:37 pm 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Personal safety in a city these days is measured by looking at how safe the women of the city feel. And though there have been a few rare, sporadic blotches, most women say Hyderabad is one of the safest cities for them in the country.

A woman can book an auto or cab at night and reach her destination without any fear in Hyderabad, many testify.

This confidence stems from the manner in which the State government has initiated measures to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for women through different concepts such as SHE Teams, Bharosa Centre, Dial 100, SOS buttons in mobile apps and so on.

Shabnam, a native of Nellore working in the HR department of Sonix in the Cyber Towers, said she could travel to any part of the city even at night.

“Despite Chennai being very near to my hometown, I preferred Hyderabad as my working place because this city offers the security every woman looks for,” she said.

According to her, security is the main priority for any working woman as they are vulnerable to eve-teasing, harassment, and many are in constant fear till they reach home. “I thank the State government and the police here for making Hyderabad a safe and secure place to work and live,” she added.

According to several working women in Hitec City, police forces in the Greater Hyderabad limits have become more approachable and are immediately responding the moment a woman goes to them complaining about teasing or harassment of any kind during transit or even at workplaces.

Gayathri, a native of Visakhapatnam, also working with a firm in Cyber Towers, said she had been staying in Hyderabad for the last two years and felt that the city was safer than other metropolitan cities in the country. “I can see CCTV cameras everywhere and police vehicles patrolling, which makes a woman feel secure,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .