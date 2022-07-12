Hyderabad: One side of Rasoolpura nala works completed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:27 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works on one side of the Rasoolpura nala in the city have been completed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and a part of the road stretch will be opened for the traffic from Monday.

However, the civic body would immediately take up the works on the remaining part of the nala (the other side) and expect it to be completed in next two months.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A V Ranganath, on Tuesday said, “The traffic diversions will remain as it is for the next two months until the works on the remaining part of the nala are completed.”

On Tuesday, the traffic officials along with the GHMC officials inspected the spot. The Begumpet HPS to Secunderabad road was closed for traffic due to the nala works and now it will be vice versa.