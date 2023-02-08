Hyderabad: One worker killed, two injured in reactor blast

The victim was identified as Meghnath (40) and the injured as Sridhar (42) and Jagdev (44), all from Odisha and residents of Shapurnagar and Jeedimetla.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: One worker died and two others suffered injuries after a chemical reactor exploded in Shodhana Laboratories Private Limited in the first phase of the Jeedimetla industrial area here on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred around 2 pm, when there were 30 workers in the company and five of them were working in the reactor section. The police suspect the explosion occurred due to excess pressure being built up in the reactor used to manufacture drugs.

Due to the impact, a portion of the roof and wall was damaged and collapsed on the workers. Meghnath, Sridhar and Jagdev suffered injuries and the co-workers who noticed them, immediately rushed to their rescue and alerted the management.

The company authorities alerted the Fire Department and police, who reached the spot and took up rescue operation. Once the fire was doused, the rescue personnel brought out the three workers and shifted them to a private hospital where Meghnath died. Sridhar and Jagdev, who suffered 50 per cent burns, were being treated and their condition is said to be critical. Few other workers who suffered minor injuries were given first-aid.

The Jeedimetla police booked a case for negligence causing death and injuries against the management of the company and are investigating.

“We suspect that excess pressure was built up in the reactor. More details will be known after further investigation,” the police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.