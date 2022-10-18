Hyderabad: Osmania University gets UGC nod for holding TS SET

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded permission to Osmania University (OU) to hold the Telangana State State Eligibility Test (TS SET).

“Osmania University is the nodal agency identified to conduct SET in various subjects for candidates from Telangana,”said Prof C Muralikrishna Member Secretary TS SET.

“It is a news that was eagerly being awaited by many aspirants, and with the permission in place, the university will make timely arrangements for the conduct of the test in near future,” OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder said.