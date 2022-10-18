Hyderabad: BRAOU receives three ISO certificates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Dr BR Ambedkar Universal University on Tuesday received three ISO certificates for providing quality services and maintaining quality

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Universal University (BRAOU) on Tuesday received three ISO certificates for providing quality services and maintaining quality in the field of higher education.

ISO – 50001: 2018 certificate in the category of Energy Standards, ISO 14001 : 2015 certificate for Environmental and Green Audit and ISO 9001 : 2015 certificate in the Department of Management and Quality Standards for providing quality higher education services, were given to the university.

HYM International Certifications director, Alapati Sivaiah presented the certificates to BRAOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Seetharama Rao on Tuesday. Earlier, the certification team visited the university and considered several factors including academic, administrative, audit, environmental and green audit and management aspects.