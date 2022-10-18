JNTU-Hyderabad to not extend credits relaxation from this academic year

Hyderabad: With academics returning to normalcy after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad has decided not to extend credits relaxation for promotion of students from the current academic year 2022-23.

As per university’s Regulations 22, to be promoted to the first semester of second-year in an undergraduate engineering course, the first year students must secure at least 50 per cent credits out of 40 in all regular and supplementary exams during the academic year 2022-23.

In the case of promotion to third-year first semester, engineering students should have scored a minimum of 60 per cent credits out of 80 credits together in the first and second-years. Likewise, third-year second semester students are promoted to fourth-year first semester provided they secure at least 60 per cent credits out of 120 credits up to third year second semester during 2022-23.

“From the current academic year 2022-23 (promotion to the academic year 2023-24), the credit based detention will be implemented as per the existing academic regulations in vogue/as applicable to the respective academic regulations,” the JNTU-Hyderabad said.

During the last two academic years, the university had relaxed minimum credits to be secured for promotion to the next year for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy students to 25 per cent out of the total credits. This was done in order to ease exam pressure on students due to the pandemic.

For instance, engineering students required securing nine (25 per cent) out of 37 credits for promotion to second year, while for advancement from second to third year, 19 credits out of 79 credits are required.

Similarly, securing 30 credits out of 123 credits is a must for students for promotion from third to fourth year. The same relaxation has been extended for promoting students of 2021-22 to the present academic year 2022-23.