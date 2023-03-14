Hyderabad: Ovarian tumor weighing 5 kgs removed

An ovarian tumor weighing 5 kg was removed from the abdomen of a 64 year-old woman, announced the surgeons at Renovo Hospitals, Langar Houz on Tuesday.

14 March 23

The woman who had undergone uterus removal surgery about 25 years-ago was suffering from abdominal pain for a long time.

Senior gynecologist, Dr Padmavathi said clinical examination indicated a huge mass weighing 4 kg to 5 kg in the abdomen and imaging tests revealed Mucinous cystadenoma, a benign cystic tumour, in the right ovary.

The surgical team led by Dr Sanjay Yadagiri, onco-surgeon, along with Dr Padmavathi and Dr Gangadhar, general surgeon and Dr Pradeep, Anesthesiologist, performed surgery and removed the tumour that weighed roughly 5 kg.

Post-surgery, the woman has been discharged in healthy condition.