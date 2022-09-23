Hyderabad: Palliative care centre of Indo American Cancer Hospital gets ESMO recognition

Published Date - 11:27 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The Palliative Care Unit of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) has received recognition from European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) as ESMO designated Centre for Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care for the period of 2023-2025.

On behalf of BIACH&RI, the recognition certificate was by received by palliative care expert, Dr Praneeth Suvvari from Prof Gudrun Kreye and Prof. Stein Kaza of ESMO.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman, BIACH&RI, Nandamuri Balakrishna urged hospital doctors to focus on reducing fear among patients towards palliative care. By getting such international recognition, the palliative care unit has once again made the hospital proud”.

Senior doctors from the hospital including its Medical Director, Dr TS Rao, Head, Medical Oncology, Dr Senthil Rajappa, CEO, Dr RV Prabhakar Rao congratulated the team members of the palliative care treatment for the achievement.