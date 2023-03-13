| Telangana Once Again Tops List Of Odf Plus Villages In India

All the 12,769 villages in Telangana are now Open Defecation Free Plus securing 100 per cent status

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:34 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana has once again topped the list of highest number of Open Defecation Free (ODF Plus) villages and percentage of households with access to toilets under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen survey as on March 13 in the country.

All the 12,769 villages in the State are now ODF Plus securing 100 per cent status. Tamil Nadu with 95.62 per cent stands second and Karnataka with 91.28 per cent is third in terms of ODF Plus villages.

In BJP-ruled States like Gujarat, which secured 41.19 per cent, only 7,533 villages out of 18,288 villages achieved ODF Plus status. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, which secured 33.78 per cent, only 32,368 villages out of 95,829 villages, achieved ODF Plus status.

Till last April, 10,241 villages had secured the ODF plus status in Telangana. With the State government according top priority to sanitation in panchayats under the Palle Pragathi programme, all the 12,769 villages have now achieved ODF Plus status.

In States where households have access to toilets too, Telangana leads the chart. Telangana is categorized in the States, which secured 100 per cent status.

Complementing the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, Health Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Telangana is only State with 100 per cent ODF Plus villages, as per Centre. Majority of rural houses have toilets and Telangana is in top five performing States – a testimony of what we achieved in less than 9 years,” (sic)

“The BRS Government under leadership of CM KCR garu believes in double performance unlike hollow Double Engine. Many congratulations to Panchayatraj Minister @DayakarRao2019 garu and his team,” (sic) he added.

