Hyderabad: Passenger count at Stadium Metro Station skyrockets during IPL season

The Stadium Metro Station in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in passenger traffic during the IPL season, with enthusiastic fans flocking to the matches

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches continue to captivate cricket fans, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has emerged as a popular mode of transportation to the stadiums. In a city where traffic congestion can be a major hurdle, the metro rail has proved to be a convenient and time-efficient way of getting to and from the cricket grounds.

The Stadium Metro Station in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in passenger traffic during the IPL season, with enthusiastic fans flocking to the matches.

On average, the station sees around 3,000 passengers on a regular day, including both arrivals and departures. However, during match days, the numbers have skyrocketed to an impressive 12,000, with the highest passenger count recorded at 14.5K during one of the matches.

To ensure smooth operations and hassle-free travel for passengers, over 100 dedicated staff members were deployed at the Stadium Metro Station during match days.

The spokesperson of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited stated that the staff members worked tirelessly to manage the increased volume of passengers, even in the late hours of the night.

Also Read RTC electric AC buses ‘E-Garuda’ set to be launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday