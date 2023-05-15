RTC electric AC buses ‘E-Garuda’ set to be launched in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: The much awaited eco-friendly electric Air-Conditioned (AC) buses named as ‘E-Garuda’ are all set to be made available to passengers from Tuesday. The TS Roads Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which has decided to operate 50 electric AC buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, will launch 10 EV buses on this route on Tuesday.

The rest of the 40 EV buses will be available in phases by the end of this year. Along with environmental benefits, the EV bus fleet is expected to provide a better and comfortable travel experience to travelers along Vijayawada-Hyderabad route.

The TSRTC officials on Monday said the electric AC buses will be operated in such a way that they are available to commuters for every 20 minutes on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

The Corporation said that 1860 new electric buses are being made available in the next two years out of which 1300 buses will be run in Hyderabad city and 550 buses will be run to distant areas. Apart from them, in the coming months, a total of 10 double-decker buses will start operating in Hyderabad.

The inauguration ceremony of these new electric AC buses will be held at Miyapur cross roads on Tuesday in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.