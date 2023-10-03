| Hyderabad Passing Out Ceremony For Second Batch Of Agniveers Held At Artillery Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: The passing out ceremony for the second batch of Agniveers took place at the Artillery Centre, here on Tuesday, in which more than 2,700 Agniveers were absorbed into the Regiment of Artillery. The batch was the largest course to be trained at any Regimental Centre.

The parade was reviewed by General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Major General Rakesh Manocha.

In his address, Major General Rakesh Manocha said the Agniveers were contributing significantly towards the betterment of the Indian Army.

The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during their training would help them to serve the Army in a better way, and also facilitate them to have a bright future, the reviewing officer said.

Post completion of their 31 weeks of physically grueling and mentally demanding training, the Agniveers will now be joining their respective Artillery Regiments. The parade, along with the parents, was attended by various military and civilian officials.