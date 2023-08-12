Hyderabad: Passing out Parade of Agniveers batch serial-II held at AOC Centre

A total 232 ‘Agniveers’ had passed out successfully after completing the military training which began in March this year under the Agnipath Scheme

12 August 23

Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre presenting medals to outstanding Agniveers at the Passing Out Parade held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad on 12 Aug 2023

Hyderabad: The prestigious Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad, successfully completed the Basic and Advance Military Training for newly inducted Agniveers batch serial-II. A total 232 ‘Agniveers’ had passed out successfully after completing the military training which began in March this year under the Agnipath Scheme.

The traditional Passing out Parade (POP) was held at AOC Centre Parade ground on Saturday, which was witness to an impressive display of precision and camaraderie. The soldiers took oath and officially joined the ranks of the Army Ordnance Corps.

The event was reviewed by Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant, AOC Centre, and other military officials along with family members of Agniveers.

The Reviewing Officer complimented the highly competent instructors of the AOC Centre for their efforts in shaping the Agniveers into trained soldiers and for presenting an excellent show of parade full of josh, courage and camaraderie.