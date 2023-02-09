Hyderabad: Passing out parade of 74 RR batch of IPS probationers on Feb 11

Hyderabad: The passing out parade of the 74 RR batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers will be held on Saturday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

SVPNPA Director, A S Rajan, addressing a media conference here on Thursday said a total of 195 officer trainees including 166 IPS officer trainees and 28 officer trainees from other countries will take part in the ‘Dikshant Parade’.

The foreign trainees include six from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius police. The union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the event on Saturday.

For the first time as a part of SVPNPA Memo of Understanding (MoU) with NALSAR, the officer trainees would receive post-graduation degree and officer trainees from foreign countries would receive Diploma certificate after completing their training, he said.

“The course module was prepared taking into consideration the current job requirements of the police officers in India. Attitude Training was given a special importance during the course, enabling the officer trainees to develop more sympathetic and victim-centric approach,” said Rajan.

He said the indoor and outdoor exposures included Criminal Procedure Code, IPC and Special Laws, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), human rights, Yoga, unarmed combat etc., so that the candidates could develop integrity and dedication towards their job and empathy towards victims.

He further said that 37 lady officers who constitute 23 per cent of total strength would be participating in the Dikshanth Parade which will be commanded by Shahansha KS, IPS (P) of Kerala cadre who is the all-round topper in phase 1 of 74 RR, he added.